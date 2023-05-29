Peter Wallace Buys 100,000 Shares of Ambertech Limited (ASX:AMO) Stock

Ambertech Limited (ASX:AMO – Get Rating) insider Peter Wallace purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,500.00 ($15,666.67).

Ambertech Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Ambertech Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.85%. Ambertech’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Ambertech Company Profile

Ambertech Limited distributes high technology equipment to the professional broadcast, film, recording, and sound reinforcement industries in Australia and New Zealand. It operates in Retail, Integrated Solutions, and Professional segments. The company distributes home entertainment solutions to dealers; distributes and supplies custom installation components for home theatre, and commercial installations to dealers and consumers; and distributes projection and display products for business and domestic applications.

