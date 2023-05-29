Petiole USA ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Petiole USA ltd lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation accounts for approximately 2.9% of Petiole USA ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Petiole USA ltd owned about 0.06% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $504,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 15,297 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,830.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 0.3 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on WAL. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $77.00 to $57.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

WAL stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,663,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,507,002. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day moving average of $54.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $86.87.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $910.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.39 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 21.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.44%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

See Also

