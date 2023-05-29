Petiole USA ltd Purchases 19,754 Shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

Petiole USA ltd increased its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 396,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,754 shares during the period. Carter Bankshares accounts for about 4.8% of Petiole USA ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Petiole USA ltd owned about 1.65% of Carter Bankshares worth $6,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 249.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

CARE stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.31. 86,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,031. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $342.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.90. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $18.83.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Carter Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CEO Dyke Litz H. Van bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.32 per share, with a total value of $29,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,446 shares in the company, valued at $525,420.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 2,294 shares of company stock worth $30,597 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial financial products and services and insurance products. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

