PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Research Coverage Started at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PETS. StockNews.com began coverage on PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PetMed Express from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

PetMed Express Stock Up 0.2 %

PETS opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average of $17.92. The stock has a market cap of $314.80 million, a P/E ratio of 743.87 and a beta of 0.64. PetMed Express has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $24.01.

PetMed Express Dividend Announcement

PetMed Express ( NASDAQ:PETS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.39). PetMed Express had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $62.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PetMed Express will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,003.00%.

Institutional Trading of PetMed Express

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 608.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 39,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 835.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 10,030 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in PetMed Express by 7.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in PetMed Express by 91.1% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 9,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

