PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Short Interest Update

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,530,000 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the April 30th total of 62,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity at PG&E

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,058,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,325 shares in the company, valued at $20,144,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PG&E

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 121.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,054,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,075,682,000 after purchasing an additional 47,168,210 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 15.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 219,490,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,743,636,000 after purchasing an additional 29,840,608 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 43.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,502,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,010,660,000 after purchasing an additional 18,984,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 12.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,171,873,000 after purchasing an additional 15,210,198 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,847,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Stock Performance

NYSE:PCG traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $16.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,790,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,878,317. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.13. PG&E has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $17.68.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on PG&E in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on PG&E in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PG&E has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

