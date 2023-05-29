PGGM Investments Cuts Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

PGGM Investments lowered its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.08% of Henry Schein worth $8,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 88.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC opened at $74.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $89.72.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,058.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $1,117,860.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,687,335.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,058.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,942 shares of company stock worth $3,667,662. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

