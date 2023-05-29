PGGM Investments Has $7.06 Million Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

PGGM Investments reduced its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Globe Life were worth $7,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Globe Life by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,638,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,631,000 after purchasing an additional 31,957 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,963,000 after acquiring an additional 57,587 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 2.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,546,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,128,000 after acquiring an additional 54,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,981,000 after acquiring an additional 508,064 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GL shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Globe Life stock opened at $105.24 on Monday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.87 and a 52 week high of $123.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Globe Life had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total value of $1,213,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $245,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,203. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total value of $1,213,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,125 shares of company stock worth $1,660,300 in the last ninety days. 4.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

