PGGM Investments Has $7.41 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

PGGM Investments lowered its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Synopsys were worth $7,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

SNPS stock opened at $444.73 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.00 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The firm has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $380.12 and its 200-day moving average is $356.09.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total transaction of $884,710.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,386,465.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.70.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

