PGGM Investments Has $8.48 Million Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,921 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,557 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $8,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $38,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSI. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.67.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $284.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $285.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.30. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $299.43. The stock has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,684,065.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,684,065.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,167 shares of company stock worth $32,403,063 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.