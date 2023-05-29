PGGM Investments Sells 27,610 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

PGGM Investments lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,610 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $10,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.6% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.05.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $425.79 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $283.11 and a 1 year high of $454.95. The company has a market cap of $404.19 billion, a PE ratio of 67.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $388.07 and its 200 day moving average is $362.49.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,303,605 shares of company stock valued at $497,320,473. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

