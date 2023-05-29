Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Cuts Stake in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,751,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,430 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 1.88% of Taboola.com worth $14,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vance Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the third quarter worth approximately $665,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA increased its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 232.2% in the fourth quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 74,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 51,973 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Taboola.com during the 4th quarter valued at $861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TBLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Taboola.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.66.

Taboola.com Stock Performance

Shares of TBLA opened at $2.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $4.45.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $371.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.37 million. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taboola.com Ltd. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Taboola.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.