Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Raises Stock Position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,366,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the quarter. ICL Group accounts for 1.8% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.96% of ICL Group worth $90,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 1,091.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 325,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL Group Price Performance

Shares of ICL stock opened at $5.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12. ICL Group Ltd has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $11.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1132 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.29%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ICL shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ICL Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America cut shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

ICL Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.