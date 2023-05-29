Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Takes $40.55 Million Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $40,554,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 39,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 10,248 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 489.9% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 42,696 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $30.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.80. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $36.26.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

