Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Takes $70.53 Million Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,248,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $70,525,000. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 2.10% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 174.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 9,328,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,683,000 after purchasing an additional 800,235 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 456.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,257,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,044 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 448.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,042,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,392,000 after purchasing an additional 852,847 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 825,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,780,000 after purchasing an additional 78,895 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWY opened at $63.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.00 and its 200-day moving average is $60.17. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $68.81.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

