Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
DOC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an underweight rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.07.
Shares of DOC stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.83.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 527.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,889,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,484 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $34,988,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,734,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,572,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,336,000 after buying an additional 1,674,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,488,000 after buying an additional 1,591,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.
Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.
