Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DOC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an underweight rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.07.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 209.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 527.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,889,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,484 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $34,988,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,734,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,572,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,336,000 after buying an additional 1,674,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,488,000 after buying an additional 1,591,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

