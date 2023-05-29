Pitcairn Co. Cuts Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Pitcairn Co. cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $343,579.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,035.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $1,542,498.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,174.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $343,579.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,035.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,091 shares of company stock worth $16,232,258 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.4 %

Several analysts recently commented on EW shares. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.63.

NYSE EW traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.01. 2,308,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,177,941. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $107.92. The firm has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.