Pitcairn Co. Grows Position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Pitcairn Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Pitcairn Co. owned 0.44% of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF worth $6,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

VTHR stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $186.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,996. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.49. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.03 and a fifty-two week high of $194.65.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.652 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

