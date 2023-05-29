Pitcairn Co. Grows Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 0.8% of Pitcairn Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Global Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,708,000. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 2,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 171,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,234,000 after acquiring an additional 56,605 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at $36,292,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,100 shares of company stock worth $10,391,587. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.3 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.31.

NYSE:TMO traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $522.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,603,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,425. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $611.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $552.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $555.89. The company has a market cap of $201.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.25 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

