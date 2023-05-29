Pitcairn Co. Has $3.93 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,745 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.23.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 2.7 %

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $5.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $206.52. 3,072,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,984,168. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $223.31. The company has a market cap of $123.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.56.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.90%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.