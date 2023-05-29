Pitcairn Co. Purchases 5,741 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 32,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.60. The stock had a trading volume of 20,234,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,019,631. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $212.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.17 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.07.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 32.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Insider Activity

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

