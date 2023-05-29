Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Price Target Raised to GBX 697

Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 615 ($7.65) to GBX 697 ($8.67) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Playtech Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of PYTCF stock opened at $7.70 on Thursday. Playtech has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.64.

About Playtech

Playtech Plc is a technology company delivering business intelligence driven gambling software, services, content, and platform technology to the gambling and financial trading industries. It operates through the following segments: Gaming Business to Business (B2B), Gaming Business to Customer (B2C), and Financial.

