Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Price Target Raised to GBX 697

Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 615 ($7.65) to GBX 697 ($8.67) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Playtech Trading Up 6.1 %
Shares of PYTCF stock opened at $7.70 on Thursday. Playtech has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.64.
About Playtech
