Plaza Retail REIT Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:PLZ.UN)

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0233 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Plaza Retail REIT Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE:PLZ.UN traded down C$0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching C$3.97. 36,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.53, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Plaza Retail REIT has a 1-year low of C$3.88 and a 1-year high of C$4.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.39. The firm has a market cap of C$438.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th.

About Plaza Retail REIT

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

