Polymesh Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $76.70 Million (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Polymesh token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000531 BTC on exchanges. Polymesh has a total market capitalization of $76.70 million and $3.77 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polymesh has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polymesh Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 770,443,912 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network.

Buying and Selling Polymesh

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 770,230,610.612159 with 638,045,537.756358 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.14793976 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $3,910,463.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

