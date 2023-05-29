Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) and Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF) Financial Contrast

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) and Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Precision Drilling and Permex Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Drilling 5.65% 8.17% 3.57% Permex Petroleum -453.17% -43.11% -33.48%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.2% of Precision Drilling shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Precision Drilling shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Drilling 0 1 2 0 2.67 Permex Petroleum 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Precision Drilling and Permex Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Precision Drilling currently has a consensus price target of $127.00, indicating a potential upside of 185.46%. Given Precision Drilling’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Precision Drilling is more favorable than Permex Petroleum.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Precision Drilling and Permex Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Drilling $1.82 billion 0.33 -$26.38 million $4.46 9.98 Permex Petroleum $880,000.00 4.23 -$2.71 million N/A N/A

Permex Petroleum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Precision Drilling.

Summary

Precision Drilling beats Permex Petroleum on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision of onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes rig and directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment. The Completion and Production Services segment includes service rigs, oilfield equipment rental, and camp and catering services. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Permex Petroleum

Permex Petroleum Corporation is a junior oil & gas company with assets and operations across the Permian Basin of West Texas and the Delaware Sub-Basin of New Mexico. Permex Petroleum Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, British Columbia.

