Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $60.40

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$60.40 and last traded at C$60.59, with a volume of 2669 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$60.61.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Precision Drilling from C$174.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore cut their target price on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$128.10.

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$831.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$66.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$86.17.

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.97 by C$1.60. The firm had revenue of C$558.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$518.50 million. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Co. will post 12.6008316 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

