Prom Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 29th. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can currently be bought for $4.27 or 0.00015437 BTC on major exchanges. Prom has a total market cap of $77.94 million and $2.46 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Prom Token Profile

Prom is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, "Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform."

