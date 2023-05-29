Prom (PROM) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $77.66 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. During the last week, Prom has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a market cap of $77.66 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $4.26 or 0.00015329 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006703 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00025835 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019272 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00017544 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001076 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,753.98 or 0.99978847 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.32860679 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,414,235.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

