Qtum Achieves Market Capitalization of $287.33 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $287.33 million and $30.66 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.74 or 0.00009909 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,892.73 or 0.06832330 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00052183 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00038759 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00018461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00017612 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005913 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,676,418 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars.

