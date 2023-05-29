Qtum Achieves Market Capitalization of $287.33 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $287.33 million and $30.66 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.74 or 0.00009909 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,892.73 or 0.06832330 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001369 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00052183 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00038759 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00018461 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00017612 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000191 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000219 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005913 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000548 BTC.
Qtum Profile
Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,676,418 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Qtum
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
