Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for DaVita (DVA)

DaVita (NYSE: DVA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/18/2023 – DaVita is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/15/2023 – DaVita had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $88.00 to $100.00.

5/9/2023 – DaVita had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $90.00 to $100.00.

5/9/2023 – DaVita had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $113.00.

5/9/2023 – DaVita had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $91.00 to $100.00.

5/9/2023 – DaVita had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $86.00 to $96.00.

5/8/2023 – DaVita was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

DaVita Price Performance

DVA opened at $94.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.93. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $103.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 72.08%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DaVita

In other news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $209,190.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Charles Berg sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $60,108.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $209,190.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 39,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,765. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in DaVita by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in DaVita by 37.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in DaVita by 63.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in DaVita by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in DaVita by 847.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading

