Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for DaVita (DVA)

DaVita (NYSE: DVA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/18/2023 – DaVita is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/15/2023 – DaVita had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $88.00 to $100.00.
- 5/9/2023 – DaVita had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $90.00 to $100.00.
- 5/9/2023 – DaVita had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $113.00.
- 5/9/2023 – DaVita had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $91.00 to $100.00.
- 5/9/2023 – DaVita had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $86.00 to $96.00.
- 5/8/2023 – DaVita was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.
DaVita Price Performance
DVA opened at $94.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.93. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $103.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.
DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 72.08%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DaVita
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in DaVita by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in DaVita by 37.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in DaVita by 63.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in DaVita by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in DaVita by 847.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.
DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.
