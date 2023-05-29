Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Short Interest Update

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 622,200 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the April 30th total of 997,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,222.0 days.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RCDTF remained flat at $50.00 during trading on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.07. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

Get Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays downgraded Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Company Profile

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.