Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 553.56 ($6.89).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 644 ($8.01) to GBX 650 ($8.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.03) target price on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.08) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.59) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 400 ($4.98) to GBX 440 ($5.47) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Insider Transactions at Redrow

In other news, insider Barbara Richmond bought 4,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.14) per share, with a total value of £19,809.40 ($24,638.56). 20.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Redrow Price Performance

Redrow Company Profile

Shares of Redrow stock opened at GBX 488.80 ($6.08) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 905.19, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.70. Redrow has a 1-year low of GBX 367.40 ($4.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 590 ($7.34). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 495.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 490.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

