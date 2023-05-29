Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 553.56 ($6.89).
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 644 ($8.01) to GBX 650 ($8.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.03) target price on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.08) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.59) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 400 ($4.98) to GBX 440 ($5.47) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.
Insider Transactions at Redrow
In other news, insider Barbara Richmond bought 4,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.14) per share, with a total value of £19,809.40 ($24,638.56). 20.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.
