REDW Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

REDW Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $5.47 on Monday, reaching $421.95. 5,531,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,061,742. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $434.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $411.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $402.95. The firm has a market cap of $314.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

