REDW Wealth LLC Has $16.75 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

REDW Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,592 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 5.8% of REDW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

VEA traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $45.46. The stock had a trading volume of 7,929,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,361,907. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.60 and a 200-day moving average of $44.43. The company has a market capitalization of $110.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

