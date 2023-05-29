REDW Wealth LLC Lowers Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

REDW Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.92. 7,174,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,196,533. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.64 and a 1-year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.