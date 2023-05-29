REDW Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

REDW Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7,125.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,511,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 4,449,065 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,499,000 after buying an additional 196,604 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 948,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,882,000 after buying an additional 606,077 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 953.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 697,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,512,000 after buying an additional 631,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 652,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,972,000 after buying an additional 13,839 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.71. The company had a trading volume of 137,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,363. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $60.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

