REDW Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

REDW Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,975 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 5,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 46,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.86. 19,825,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,520,957. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $203.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,399.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,654 shares of company stock valued at $813,946 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.