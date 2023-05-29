REDW Wealth LLC Sells 1,546 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

REDW Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,375,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,135,000 after buying an additional 815,405 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,104 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,178,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,900,000 after acquiring an additional 56,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,362,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,222 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.13. 1,945,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,972,390. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $36.03. The firm has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.19.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

