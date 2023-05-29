Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Republic Services makes up 0.8% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,065,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,419. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.72 and a fifty-two week high of $149.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RSG shares. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

