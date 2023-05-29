Reviewing Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) & Shaftesbury Capital (OTCMKTS:CCPPF)

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) and Shaftesbury Capital (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.
Profitability
This table compares Agree Realty and Shaftesbury Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Agree Realty
|34.48%
|4.04%
|2.65%
|Shaftesbury Capital
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Agree Realty and Shaftesbury Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Agree Realty
|0
|2
|6
|1
|2.89
|Shaftesbury Capital
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Agree Realty and Shaftesbury Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Agree Realty
|$429.81 million
|14.01
|$152.44 million
|$1.79
|36.08
|Shaftesbury Capital
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Agree Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Shaftesbury Capital.
Summary
Agree Realty beats Shaftesbury Capital on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Agree Realty
Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.
About Shaftesbury Capital
Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. Capital & Counties Properties PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
