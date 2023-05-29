Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the April 30th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reviva Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVPH. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 934.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $27,000. 10.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reviva Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RVPH shares. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Reviva Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.5 %

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $5.28. 218,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,764. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.12. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

(Get Rating)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the central nervous system, respiratory, and metabolic diseases. It uses chemical genomics driven technology platform and proprietary chemistry to develop new medicines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.