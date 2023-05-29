RH (NYSE:RH) PT Lowered to $230.00 at Robert W. Baird

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RH. Barclays reduced their target price on RH from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on RH from $298.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of RH from $370.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RH has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $278.38.

RH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $246.82 on Friday. RH has a twelve month low of $207.37 and a twelve month high of $351.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. RH had a return on equity of 44.44% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in RH by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 61.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RH by 346.4% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

