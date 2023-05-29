RH (NYSE:RH) PT Lowered to $230.00 at Wedbush

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wedbush from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for RH’s Q3 2025 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on RH from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on RH from $370.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on RH from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on RH from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $278.38.

NYSE:RH opened at $246.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.02. RH has a 52 week low of $207.37 and a 52 week high of $351.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.84.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. RH had a return on equity of 44.44% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that RH will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 93.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in RH by 346.4% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of RH by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

