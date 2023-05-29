Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Cuts Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB cut its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and makes up about 2.2% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $21,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $241.12. 840,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,668. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

