Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Cuts Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lessened its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for approximately 1.5% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in McKesson were worth $14,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in McKesson by 2.0% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in McKesson by 2.4% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in McKesson by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK stock traded down $7.44 on Monday, reaching $387.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,747. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.77. The firm has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $298.69 and a 12-month high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 8.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.17.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.