Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Has $32.19 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 3.4% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $32,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,303,605 shares of company stock valued at $497,320,473 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $478.00 to $507.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.05.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $1.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $425.79. 2,338,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,193,228. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $283.11 and a 12 month high of $454.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $388.07 and a 200-day moving average of $362.49.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

