Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Has $9.21 Million Stock Holdings in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.36% of IVERIC bio worth $9,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 48.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,733,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,125,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,763,000 after buying an additional 75,466 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,116,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,736,000 after purchasing an additional 134,845 shares during the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 3,877,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,570,000 after buying an additional 963,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,033,000.

In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $478,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,872.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $478,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,872.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 1,829 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $54,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,752,471. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ISEE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,821,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,597. The company has a quick ratio of 15.53, a current ratio of 15.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.34 and a 200 day moving average of $24.90. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $38.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISEE. Credit Suisse Group lowered IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut IVERIC bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.45.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

