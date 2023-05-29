Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Purchases 40,871 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 195,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,871 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $10,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SILK. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 147,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 84,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $830,000. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical Stock Performance

Shares of SILK stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,590. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.28 and a 200 day moving average of $47.29. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $58.04. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 11.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 36.47% and a negative return on equity of 50.13%. The business had revenue of $40.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Silk Road Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 3,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $106,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,132 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,877.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $106,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,877.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 18,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $849,825.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,676,117.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,523,672 over the last 90 days. 7.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M.

