Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Sells 2,000 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB cut its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.8% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.06% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $17,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, President Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $465,459.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,481,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,615 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $1,481,802.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,902,303.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,392 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $465,459.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,481,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,871 shares of company stock worth $7,131,842. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $188.26. 426,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,139. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 0.48. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.43 and a 12-month high of $242.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.90.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 93.13%. The firm had revenue of $319.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.00) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALNY shares. 92 Resources reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.20.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

