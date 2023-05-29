Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Takes Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 90,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,459,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.06% of Bio-Techne at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 355.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,147,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,182 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 338.8% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 2,678,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,206 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 269.2% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,927,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,150 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,657,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,377,000 after buying an additional 1,196,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 309.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,217,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,894,000 after buying an additional 919,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TECH. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of TECH stock traded up $1.19 on Monday, reaching $83.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,378. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $99.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.90.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $294.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Stories

