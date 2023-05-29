Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Stock Position Increased by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,212,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 5.01% of Riskified worth $37,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSKD. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Riskified by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Riskified by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares during the last quarter. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RSKD. Piper Sandler raised shares of Riskified from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Riskified from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Riskified from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.70.

Riskified stock opened at $5.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.27. Riskified Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.73.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Riskified had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.72 million. On average, analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

